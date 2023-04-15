RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2008

THE MARTIANS HAVE LANDED IN WIGAN, EY UP! Lamberhead Green Primary School pupils in their Daleks, Cyberman and little green girl outfits on dressing up day at the end of Science Week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2008 - Lamberhead Green headteacher Jane Chambers gets a visit from the little green men (girls) and other colourful characters from the world of science on dressing up day at the end of Science Week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2008 - Representatives from Wigan town centre businesses and offices, who are hoping to achieve a gold award from the Tidy Britain Campaign, at the litter pick at the Parish Church with the Rector of Wigan, Rev Ray Hutchinson, and Nick Burdekin, environment education co-ordinator with Wigan Council's Environmental Services Development Division. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST