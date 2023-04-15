News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2008

A colourful collection of photographs from events covered by our photographers in 2008.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan – 2008

THE MARTIANS HAVE LANDED IN WIGAN, EY UP! Lamberhead Green Primary School pupils in their Daleks, Cyberman and little green girl outfits on dressing up day at the end of Science Week.

1. 2008

THE MARTIANS HAVE LANDED IN WIGAN, EY UP! Lamberhead Green Primary School pupils in their Daleks, Cyberman and little green girl outfits on dressing up day at the end of Science Week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2008 - Lamberhead Green headteacher Jane Chambers gets a visit from the little green men (girls) and other colourful characters from the world of science on dressing up day at the end of Science Week.

2. 2008

2008 - Lamberhead Green headteacher Jane Chambers gets a visit from the little green men (girls) and other colourful characters from the world of science on dressing up day at the end of Science Week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2008 - Shevington Methodist Church summer fayre where browsing the goods are Alex Morgan, Alf Barnes, Bill Hurst, Jimmy Melling and Neville Gray.

3. 2008

2008 - Shevington Methodist Church summer fayre where browsing the goods are Alex Morgan, Alf Barnes, Bill Hurst, Jimmy Melling and Neville Gray. Photo: Frank Orrell

2008 - Representatives from Wigan town centre businesses and offices, who are hoping to achieve a gold award from the Tidy Britain Campaign, at the litter pick at the Parish Church with the Rector of Wigan, Rev Ray Hutchinson, and Nick Burdekin, environment education co-ordinator with Wigan Council's Environmental Services Development Division.

4. 2008

2008 - Representatives from Wigan town centre businesses and offices, who are hoping to achieve a gold award from the Tidy Britain Campaign, at the litter pick at the Parish Church with the Rector of Wigan, Rev Ray Hutchinson, and Nick Burdekin, environment education co-ordinator with Wigan Council's Environmental Services Development Division. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

