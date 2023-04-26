News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2008

A talent competition, school prom, balloon release, Wigan Warriors players and the return of an Aspull icon are some of the events our photographers covered back in 2008.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO: 2008

2008 - Pupils from Pemberton St John's CE Primary School and Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School in the Warriors Cafe at the Wigan Warriors CHAMPS Playing For Success Centre at Robin Park Sports Centre for the healthy eating course with chef James Holden from the Academy of Culinary Art. Looking on are Julie Copeland, centre teacher, Janice Hart, CHAMPS assistant, and Darren Fletcher, centre manager.

1. 2008

2008 - Pupils from Pemberton St John's CE Primary School and Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary School in the Warriors Cafe at the Wigan Warriors CHAMPS Playing For Success Centre at Robin Park Sports Centre for the healthy eating course with chef James Holden from the Academy of Culinary Art. Looking on are Julie Copeland, centre teacher, Janice Hart, CHAMPS assistant, and Darren Fletcher, centre manager. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

2008 - Pupils at St Williams Catholic Primary School, Higher Ince, get ready for their balloon race at the launch of their Geography Week.

2. 2008

2008 - Pupils at St Williams Catholic Primary School, Higher Ince, get ready for their balloon race at the launch of their Geography Week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2008 -= Singer Lauren Waterworth with pupils from St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley, at the 'St Peter's Got Talent' contest final during music week.

3. 2008

2008 -= Singer Lauren Waterworth with pupils from St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley, at the 'St Peter's Got Talent' contest final during music week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2008 - Judges singer Lauren Waterworth, chair of governors Sheila Davidson and vicar Rev Stephen Mather are tickled by comperes Ant and Dec, alias Ben, left, and Ryan, at the 'St Peter's Got Talent' contest final at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley, during music week.

4. 2008

2008 - Judges singer Lauren Waterworth, chair of governors Sheila Davidson and vicar Rev Stephen Mather are tickled by comperes Ant and Dec, alias Ben, left, and Ryan, at the 'St Peter's Got Talent' contest final at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley, during music week. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

