RETRO: Wigan news and pictures from 1993

American wrestling superstars the Nasty Boys, Brian Nobbs, left, and World Heavy Weight Champion Brett "Hitman" Hart, right, get to grips with the original British Bulldog, Tommy Billington, outside his house in Douglas Way, Platt Bridge, on Monday 1st of February 1993. The Nasty Boys were in Manchester for the start of their World Wrestling Federation promotional tour and stopped off in Platt Bridge to meet up again with their battling British buddy and former champion Tommy who was part of the British Bulldog tag team along with his cousin, Golborne man, Davey Boy Smith, who was a wrestling megastar in the States.

Photo: Frank Orrell