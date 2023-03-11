RETRO: Wigan news and pictures from 1993

A few famous faces and characters in this retro selection from 30 years ago in 1993.
By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago
RETRO – 1993
1. 1993
American wrestling superstars the Nasty Boys, Brian Nobbs, left, and World Heavy Weight Champion Brett "Hitman" Hart, right, get to grips with the original British Bulldog, Tommy Billington, outside his house in Douglas Way, Platt Bridge, on Monday 1st of February 1993.
The Nasty Boys were in Manchester for the start of their World Wrestling Federation promotional tour and stopped off in Platt Bridge to meet up again with their battling British buddy and former champion Tommy who was part of the British Bulldog tag team along with his cousin, Golborne man, Davey Boy Smith, who was a wrestling megastar in the States.
Television and radio star Noel Edmonds and sidekick Mr. Blobby with local youngsters in Wigan's Galleries shopping centre on Tuesday 24th of August 1993 during a promotional stint for Noel's House Party at Haydock Park.
Comedian Stan Boardman gets his hands on some of the silverware won by Wigan Rugby League Club in 1993 as departing coach John Monie and captain Dean Bell signal the six Challenge Cup wins to date at a sportsman's dinner in the Riverside Club on Monday 17th of May.