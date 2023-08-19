RETRO: Wigan news in 1975

1 . 1975

Pop group "Wigan's Ovation" sign copies of their hit single "Skiing in the Snow" in Woolworths store on Standishgate in March 1975. The record got to number 12 in the hit parade and saw them appear on "Top of the Pops". They also got to number 38 with "Per-so-nal-ly" in June and number 41 with "Super Love" in November of 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell