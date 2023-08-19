RETRO: Wigan news in 1975

Pop group "Wigan's Ovation" sign copies of their hit single "Skiing in the Snow" in Woolworths store on Standishgate in March 1975.
The record got to number 12 in the hit parade and saw them appear on "Top of the Pops". They also got to number 38 with "Per-so-nal-ly" in June and number 41 with "Super Love" in November of 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers were all the rage in 1975 and here Wigan fans of the lads don the tartan at a fancy dress competition at the ABC Minors on Saturday 7th of June that year. Photo: Frank Orrell
Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation. Photo: Frank Orrell