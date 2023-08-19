News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news in 1975

The latest excavations from our photographic archives take you back to Wigan in 1975, when our photographer Frank Orrell met Scouts, visited schools and took pictures of some familiar faces.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan in 1975

Pop group "Wigan's Ovation" sign copies of their hit single "Skiing in the Snow" in Woolworths store on Standishgate in March 1975. The record got to number 12 in the hit parade and saw them appear on "Top of the Pops". They also got to number 38 with "Per-so-nal-ly" in June and number 41 with "Super Love" in November of 1975.

Pop group "Wigan's Ovation" sign copies of their hit single "Skiing in the Snow" in Woolworths store on Standishgate in March 1975. The record got to number 12 in the hit parade and saw them appear on "Top of the Pops". They also got to number 38 with "Per-so-nal-ly" in June and number 41 with "Super Love" in November of 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers were all the rage in 1975 and here Wigan fans of the lads don the tartan at a fancy dress competition at the ABC Minors on Saturday 7th of June that year.

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers were all the rage in 1975 and here Wigan fans of the lads don the tartan at a fancy dress competition at the ABC Minors on Saturday 7th of June that year. Photo: Frank Orrell

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation. Photo: Frank Orrell

Firemen from Hindley and Wigan rescue one of the six young cows that broke through fencing bordering the Leeds and Liverpool canal near Ince Moss sidings, Springview, in July 1975.

Firemen from Hindley and Wigan rescue one of the six young cows that broke through fencing bordering the Leeds and Liverpool canal near Ince Moss sidings, Springview, in July 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

