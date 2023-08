2 . 1996

Pop star Peter Andre hugs St. Thomas More RC High School pupils Adele Dean and Bernadine Hidden surrounded by other pupils after performing several of his songs on stage at the Newtown school including his new single 'The Only One' on Thursday 15th of February 1996. Adele and Bernadine had heard that Peter was touring Britain and nominated their school as a venue and were overwhelmed when he agreed to a show. Photo: Frank Orrell