RETRO: Wigan restaurants, their staff and guests in the 1980s to the early 2000s

Hospitality is one of the cornerstones of the Wigan economy and could be an even bigger one in the future. Here’s a look back to some of the eateries that were making the local news in the 1980s through to the early noughties.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Some of them are still with us, others long gone.

.

1. Denis Betts and Andrew Farrell tuck in at Fatty Arbuckle's restaurant in Wigan

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

2. Head chef, Michael Noonan, with bread and butter pudding, one of the dishes created with chef Stephen Harmer, talking to interested audience members Barbara Bromley, Patrick Wright and Galina Vorobieva at a cookery masterclass at Heathcote's restaurant, Wrightington, as part of the Wigan Food and Drink Festival

. Photo: Frank Orrell

.

3. .Irish cob horse Jack The Lad trotted around Wigan town centre to promote the opening of Forbes restaurant, bistro and wine bar on Millgate, with his owners Keith Halliwell and David Lloyd, restaurant owner Paul Forbes and waitress Stacey Hanbury

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

4. Wigan Mayor Tom Isherwood at a Wigan Chinese restaurant in 1983

. Photo: SUBMITTED

