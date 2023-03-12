RETRO: Wigan RLFC stars 1983-style
We have wound back the clock 40 years for this picture special of Wigan RLFC stars in action in 1983.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
1. 1083
Wigan forward Brian Case scores a try against St. Helens in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1983
Wigan prop Brian Case gets his pass away against St. Helens in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1983
Wigan centre Colin Whitfield outpaces the Hull KR cover to score his team's only try in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 20th of February 1983.
Wigan lost 5-21.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1983
Wigan forward Graeme West plunges over for a try against Bradford Northern in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 11th of September 1983.
Wigan lost 16-24.
Photo: Frank Orrell