Pictured are LtR: Elisha Judkins, Eve Briers, Amy Brown, Lauren Marsh, Reah Walsk, Billie Sawyer, Chloe Brighouse, Chelsea Miller, Kate Gallos Byrchall High School Leavers Ball Haigh Hall 2010
Pictured are LtR: Elisha Judkins, Eve Briers, Amy Brown, Lauren Marsh, Reah Walsk, Billie Sawyer, Chloe Brighouse, Chelsea Miller, Kate Gallos Byrchall High School Leavers Ball Haigh Hall 2010

RETRO - Wigan school leavers' balls in 2010

It’s that time of year when young people who are reaching the end of their school studies enjoy one last big party.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:30 pm

And so we have been looking into our photographic archives to find pictures of school leavers’ balls – also known as school proms – from the past.

These photos are from almost 12 years ago and feature school leavers from The Byrchall, Deanery, Oakfield and Rose Bridge High Schools in 2010.

1. Deanery High School - 2010

Deanery High School Leavers Ball - Kilhey Court 2010

Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales

2. Deanery High School - 2010

Pictured are LtR: Emma Jackson, Rebecca Ham, Tara Braddock, Beth Hughes, Tiffany Atherton, Chelsea Dempsey, Chloe Rodden, Emily Moss, Kim West - Deanery High School Leavers Ball at Kilhey Court 2010

Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Wigan
Home
Page 1 of 1