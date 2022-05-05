RETRO - Wigan school leavers' balls in 2010

And so we have been looking into our photographic archives to find pictures of school leavers’ balls – also known as school proms – from the past.
These photos are from almost 12 years ago and feature school leavers from The Byrchall, Deanery, Oakfield and Rose Bridge High Schools in 2010.
1. Deanery High School - 2010
Deanery High School Leavers Ball - Kilhey Court 2010
Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Deanery High School - 2010
Pictured are LtR: Emma Jackson, Rebecca Ham, Tara Braddock, Beth Hughes, Tiffany Atherton, Chelsea Dempsey, Chloe Rodden, Emily Moss, Kim West - Deanery High School Leavers Ball at Kilhey Court 2010
Photo: Paul Greenwood