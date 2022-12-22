News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan school nativities 2009

We have been looking through our festive photographic archives again and this time have found some lovely images of Wigan primary school nativity plays that we captured on camera 13 years ago in 2009.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

We hope they bring back happy memories.

1. 2009

St Mark's CE Primary School, Newtown - Year One and Two's nativity It's A Baby.

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

2. 2009

St Mark's CE Primary School, Newtown - Year One and Two's nativity It's A Baby. Alex and Billy as Mary and Joseph .

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. 2009

St Catharines School, Scholefield Lane, Wigan - School Nativity 2009.

Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. 2009

St Davids C of E School, Haigh - School Nativity 2009 - A Christmas Nativity.

Photo: Paul Greenwood

