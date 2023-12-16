News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan school nativities and Christmas plays in 2010

A seasonal round-up of Wigan school Christmas plays and nativities captured on camera in 2010.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Hindley Junior & Infant School Key Stage One nativity - The Raggedy King held in aid of Shelter.

Hindley Junior & Infant School Key Stage One nativity - The Raggedy King held in aid of Shelter. Photo: staff

Hindley Junior & Infant School Key Stage One nativity - The Raggedy King held in aid of Shelter Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St Wilfreds school, Rectory Lane, Standish, nativity play The Nativity.

St Wilfreds school, Rectory Lane, Standish, nativity play The Nativity. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Shevington Community Primary School Reception and Year One nativity - A Present for the Baby.

Shevington Community Primary School Reception and Year One nativity - A Present for the Baby. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

