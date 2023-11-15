News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan schools in 1972

This gallery takes you back to the classrooms of Wigan schools in 1972, including St James’s Road County Primary School, Orrell, St. Bernadette’s RC Primary School, Shevington, Hindley County Secondary School and Lower Ince Secondary School.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Wigan – 1972

Pupils with their papier mache piggy banks are Stephen Thompson, Ian Lorimer, Lee Cumming and Robin Groves at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Young Zoologists Jane Elliot, Hilary Wright, Robert Pickles and Paul Martin with guinea pigs, Butch and Nibble at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

A needlework class at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Boys of Class 1R with their papier mache boats at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

