RETRO: Wigan schools in 1972

This gallery takes you back to the classrooms of Wigan schools in 1972, including St James’s Road County Primary School, Orrell, St. Bernadette’s RC Primary School, Shevington, Hindley County Secondary School and Lower Ince Secondary School.
Pupils with their papier mache piggy banks are Stephen Thompson, Ian Lorimer, Lee Cumming and Robin Groves at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
Young Zoologists Jane Elliot, Hilary Wright, Robert Pickles and Paul Martin with guinea pigs, Butch and Nibble at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell