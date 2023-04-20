News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan St George's Day events in the early 2000s

St George’s Day is almost upon us and here, as promised, are more archive pictures of the English patron saint’s parades in Wigan borough, this time dating back to the early 2000s.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – St George’s Day, April 23.

Atherton St George's Day Parade 2010: Hannah Ralph, 15, of the 1st Atherton Scouts, with the St George's Cross flag

1. RETRO - 2010

Atherton St George's Day Parade 2010: Hannah Ralph, 15, of the 1st Atherton Scouts, with the St George's Cross flag Photo: Nick Fairhurst

1999 - Some of the thousands of participants gather for the St. George's Day Parade.

2. RETRO - 1999

1999 - Some of the thousands of participants gather for the St. George's Day Parade. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

2000 - Wigan Scout Band lead the annual St George's Day Parade through town.

3. RETRO - 2000

2000 - Wigan Scout Band lead the annual St George's Day Parade through town. Photo: JIM PRYLE

2001 - Braving the rain at St Georges Day parade are 48th Wigan Town St Aidan's Winstanley Brownies.

4. RETRO - 2001

2001 - Braving the rain at St Georges Day parade are 48th Wigan Town St Aidan's Winstanley Brownies. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

