RETRO: Wigan St George's Day events in the early 2000s

St George’s Day is almost upon us and here, as promised, are more archive pictures of the English patron saint’s parades in Wigan borough, this time dating back to the early 2000s.
1. RETRO - 2010
Atherton St George's Day Parade 2010: Hannah Ralph, 15, of the 1st Atherton Scouts, with the St George's Cross flag Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. RETRO - 1999
1999 - Some of the thousands of participants gather for the St. George's Day Parade. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. RETRO - 2000
2000 - Wigan Scout Band lead the annual St George's Day Parade through town. Photo: JIM PRYLE
4. RETRO - 2001
2001 - Braving the rain at St Georges Day parade are 48th Wigan Town St Aidan's Winstanley Brownies. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL