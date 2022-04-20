Hannah Ralph, 15, of the 1st Atherton Scouts, with the St George's Cross flag at Atherton St George's Day Parade 2010
RETRO: Wigan St George's Day Parades

As St George’s Day approaches on Saturday April 23, we look back at previous celebrations and parades in Wigan over the decades.

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:30 pm

And after a three-year gap due to the global pandemic, Wigan will once again be hosting a St George’s Day parade on Sunday April 24, beginning at the parish church at 11am.

More than 300 young people from uniformed organisations are set to take part, along with marching bands, and organisers are hoping for good weather and a good public turn-out.

1. 2009

Standish St Wilfrid's Lads and Girls at the St George's Day Parade, Wigan - 2009

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. 2010

Layton dresses up a St George on Saints Day at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Worsley Mesnes

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. 2006

ST GEORGE'S DAY PARADE 2006 - 3rd Wigan St Cuthbert's Scouts with the Mayor, Coun Brian Jarvis, at the start of the parade at Deanery High School.

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. 2010

Brownies and Guides at the Wigan St George's Day Parade in 2010

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

