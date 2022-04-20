RETRO: Wigan St George's Day Parades

And after a three-year gap due to the global pandemic, Wigan will once again be hosting a St George’s Day parade on Sunday April 24, beginning at the parish church at 11am.
More than 300 young people from uniformed organisations are set to take part, along with marching bands, and organisers are hoping for good weather and a good public turn-out.
1. 2009
Standish St Wilfrid's Lads and Girls at the St George's Day Parade, Wigan - 2009
Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. 2010
Layton dresses up a St George on Saints Day at St Jude's Catholic Primary School, Worsley Mesnes
Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. 2006
ST GEORGE'S DAY PARADE 2006 - 3rd Wigan St Cuthbert's Scouts with the Mayor, Coun Brian Jarvis, at the start of the parade at Deanery High School.
Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. 2010
Brownies and Guides at the Wigan St George's Day Parade in 2010
Photo: Nick Fairhurst