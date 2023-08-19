News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan street scenes and residents in 1975

Our photographer Frank Orrell regularly captured street scenes and created features of local life in Wigan. Here’s a selection from 1975.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan – 1975

Happy children in Lorne Street, Scholes, in March 1975.

1. 1975

Happy children in Lorne Street, Scholes, in March 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Residents of Duke Street, Goose Green, Ellen Higgins and Frances Bradley in February 1975.

2. 1975

Residents of Duke Street, Goose Green, Ellen Higgins and Frances Bradley in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975.

3. DUKE STREET

Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975.

4. DUKE STREET

Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

