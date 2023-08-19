RETRO: Wigan street scenes and residents in 1975
Our photographer Frank Orrell regularly captured street scenes and created features of local life in Wigan. Here’s a selection from 1975.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
1. 1975
Happy children in Lorne Street, Scholes, in March 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1975
Residents of Duke Street, Goose Green, Ellen Higgins and Frances Bradley in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. DUKE STREET
Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. DUKE STREET
Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell