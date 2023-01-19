RETRO: Wigan trains and stations over the decades

Here’s a vintage selection of pictures to leave every railway enthusiast chuffed: locomotives and stations in and around Wigan, railway stories and a view of the Flying Scotsman, covered by photographers from the Wigan Post from the early 20th century to the 1980s.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
Enjoy the ride!
1. 1966
Tudor Minstrel, the last train on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh passes through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966.
The Waverley line was a double track line which first opened in 1849 and was due to close under the Beeching Axe of many passenger lines throughout the British Isles at that time.
Tudor Minstrel, the last train on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh passes through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966.
The Waverley line was a double track line which first opened in 1849 and was due to close under the Beeching Axe of many passenger lines throughout the British Isles at that time.