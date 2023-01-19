News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan trains and stations over the decades

Here’s a vintage selection of pictures to leave every railway enthusiast chuffed: locomotives and stations in and around Wigan, railway stories and a view of the Flying Scotsman, covered by photographers from the Wigan Post from the early 20th century to the 1980s.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Enjoy the ride!

1. 1966

Tudor Minstrel, the last train on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh passes through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966. The Waverley line was a double track line which first opened in 1849 and was due to close under the Beeching Axe of many passenger lines throughout the British Isles at that time.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO

A well staffed Pemberton Station in the early part of the 20th century.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1966

4. 1966

Enthusiasts gather to watch the last train, Tudor Minstrel, on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh, pass through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966.

Photo: Frank Orrell

