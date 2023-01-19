RETRO: Wigan trains and stations over the decades

1. 1966

Tudor Minstrel, the last train on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh passes through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966. The Waverley line was a double track line which first opened in 1849 and was due to close under the Beeching Axe of many passenger lines throughout the British Isles at that time.

Photo: Frank Orrell