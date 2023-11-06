News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan youngsters' first school days 2012

Here’s a memories-packed gallery of pictures of Wigan youngsters during their first term at school in 2012.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Reception classes in Wigan borough 11 years ago.

St Thomas' CE Junior & Infant School, Golborne - Miss Oxenham

1. 2012

St Thomas' CE Junior & Infant School, Golborne - Miss Oxenham Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St Peters CE Primary School, Hindley - Miss Rogers

2. 2012

St Peters CE Primary School, Hindley - Miss Rogers Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St Peters CE Primary School, Hindley - Miss Cavanagh

3. 2012

St Peters CE Primary School, Hindley - Miss Cavanagh Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Our Lady & All Saints RC Primary School, Parbold - Mrs Hunt

4. 2012

Our Lady & All Saints RC Primary School, Parbold - Mrs Hunt Photo: Nick Fairhurst

