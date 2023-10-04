News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

RETRO: Wiganers and their (sometimes weird and wonderful) pets

Britain is a nation of animal lovers and here is a selection of pictures from the Wigan Today library to prove it.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Mind you, it’s not all cuddly cats, dogs and hamsters…!

.

1. Wigan Warriors fan Liam Bailey, with pet rat Ratlinski

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Christopher Harvey from Springfield with his albino Burmese pythons

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

3. Pets at Home store at Robin Park shopping area Wigan staged a pets workshop with expert Chris Smith showing Lauren and Declan Gaffney how to care for rabbits

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Martin Moss from Orrell with his chameleon

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BritainWigan