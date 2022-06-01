Residents of Sidney Street, Platt Bridge, Wigan, celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.
RETRO - Wiganers celebrating the Queen's silver jubilee in 1977
As the bunting is hung and flags are flying ready to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee throughout the borough, we take a look back to 1977, when communities gathered for street parties and celebrations for the Queen’s silver jubilee.
By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:45 pm
Residents of Fairhurst Avenue, Standish, celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.