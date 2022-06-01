Residents of Sidney Street, Platt Bridge, Wigan, celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.
RETRO - Wiganers celebrating the Queen's silver jubilee in 1977

As the bunting is hung and flags are flying ready to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee throughout the borough, we take a look back to 1977, when communities gathered for street parties and celebrations for the Queen’s silver jubilee.

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:45 pm

Residents of Fairhurst Avenue, Standish, celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.

1977 Queen's silver jubilee street party on Grove Lane, Standish

3. Celebrating the Queen's silver jubilee on Leyland's grocery stall in the old Wigan market hall in 1977.

Celebrating the Queen's silver jubilee on Leyland's grocery stall in the old Wigan market hall in 1977.

Workers at Coops factory in Dorning Street, Wigan, have a special lunch to celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.

