Rewind: 55 pictures from the Wigan 10k over the years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
As the annual Wigan 10k race takes places this Sunday (September 1), we thought we would look back at previous events, from the inaugural race in 2013 onwards. Look hard enough and you’ll see quite a few familiar faces among the racers.

Wigan 10k events over the years

Pictured are Nikki Whitle and Kate Longworth at the first Wigan 10K event in 20213.

1. 2013

Pictured are Nikki Whitle and Kate Longworth at the first Wigan 10K event in 20213. Photo: Paul Simpson

Sir Bradley Wiggins at the first ever Wigan 10K race.

2. 2013

Sir Bradley Wiggins at the first ever Wigan 10K race. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Wigan 10K in 2013 - Lynn Manir-Jolley, winner of the women's inaugural Wigan 10K.

3. 2013

Wigan 10K in 2013 - Lynn Manir-Jolley, winner of the women's inaugural Wigan 10K. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Andy Burnham with his medal as he finishes the first Wigan 10K event in 2013.

4. 2013

Andy Burnham with his medal as he finishes the first Wigan 10K event in 2013. Photo: Paul Simpson

