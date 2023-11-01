News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: 66 pictures of Wigan babies born in 2011

They will be in their teens now, but here are dozens of Wigan people during the first few days of their lives.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Our latest dip into the Wigan Today picture archive produces a gallery of new-borns and their parents celebrating in 2011. We are not including dates of birth for safety reasons.

.

1. Heidi Louise Westby with proud parents Jemma Young and Noel Westby of Gadbury Fold Atherton.

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Ellie Mai with parents Catherine Lynch and Mark Bibby of Leigh, weighing 7lb 3oz

2. New year baby at Wigan Infirmary with baby Ellie Mai with parents Catherine Lynch and Mark Bibby of Leigh. Ellie Mai weighed in at 7 lb 3 ozs.

Ellie Mai with parents Catherine Lynch and Mark Bibby of Leigh, weighing 7lb 3oz Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

3. Tammy Baynham of Acacia Cresent, Beech Hill, and baby Maya weighing 6lb 8oz

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

4. Gabriela Ortiz, from Billinge Road, Pemberton, with Valentina, weighing 6lb

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

