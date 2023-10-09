News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: a gallery of 40 pictures of people and events taken in Platt Bridge during the 20th century

Here’s a fascinating collection of pictures of people, places and events in Platt Bridge from many decades of the 20th century.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!

1. Foggs Fold Road Fields were the venue for the Platt Bridge Community Forums Gala Day in 1997. Pictured on the ghost rain are, front, sisters Venessa and sister Tanya Guy and, back row Aidan Teehan and Carol Wood with daughter Chelsea

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2. Margaret Walls, caretaker at St Nathaniel's CE Primary School, Platt Bridge, , is pictured being presented with gifts by children at a special assembley to mark her retirement after 25 years' loyal service.

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Holy Family fun day, Platt Bridge, in 1995

. Photo: gb

4. Youngsters from Neville Street in Platt Bridge were appealing for play equipment for their play area in 1999. Pictured, from left are; Nicky Kellie, Rebecca Abbott, Greg Page, Page Dowd, Jordan Kellie,, Chloe Ashton and Nathan Eatock

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

