REWIND: a new and glorious collection of picture memories of Mesnes Park spanning a century

After readers gave a warm welcome to previous galleries of pictures from Mesnes Park, we thought we’d take another dip into our archives that show its heritage, versatility, beauty and popularity.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

This collection from the Wigan Today archive spans well over a 100 years of memories.

p3 SUN, glorious sun! Rebecca Jones, five, of Park Road, gets in some sunbathing in what she calls her 'front garden' - Mesnes Park - with mum and dad Sharon and Glynn during the warm weather. (NF) Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Little girls admire flowers in Mesnes Park in 1966

. Photo: STAFF

3. A band plays for the crowds on a sunny day at the Summer Show in Mesnes Park in 1959.

. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Children from Parson's Walk Private Nursery celebrate in Mesnes Park after their Pre-School Graduation ceremony

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

