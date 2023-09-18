News you can trust since 1853
REWIND AND UNWIND: dancing in Wigan from decades past

We’re hot-footing it through the Wigan Today picture archives to showcase photos of all manner of dancing events in the town from decades past.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

From cheerleaders to ballet, from Northern Soul to ballroom, this gallery has strictly got the lot.

1. Hannah Egan ( orange trousers) leads her Scholes St Patrick's Primary School classmates in a sponsored dance in aid of a baby with brittle bone disease

2. Salsa mania hits Wigan as King of the Salsa, Andre King hits the dancefloor. Here Andre and student Denise Caldwell and other students dance out the raunchy Latin American craze

3. Wigan Evening Post reporter Andy Williams after his transformation into a dancing king with flares, girls and Austin Powers

4. Auditions for the Male Dance Troupe Male Order which took place in Wigan with Luise Lupton Dave Laycock Joe Gordon and Anastasia Phiri

