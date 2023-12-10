News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: Christmas carol-singing and services in Wigan (1974-2019)

Who doesn’t love a good sing-song at Christmas?
By Sian Jones
Published 10th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Carol services are a festive tradition that the whole family can enjoy and will be taking place at churches across the borough over the next couple of weeks.

We’ve ploughed through our archives to find pictures of carol concerts in Wigan going as far back as 1974 up to 2019.

Friends of Bryn organised a Carol Service at Bryn Christmas Tree, Wigan Road, Bryn. Pictured are the Trinity Girls Brass Band

Friends of Bryn organised a Carol Service at Bryn Christmas Tree, Wigan Road, Bryn. Pictured are the Trinity Girls Brass Band Photo: Paul Greenwood

Children from Low Hall School entertained residents at Langton Court in Platt Bridge with a festive Carol Service and Christmas sing-a-long in 1997

Children from Low Hall School entertained residents at Langton Court in Platt Bridge with a festive Carol Service and Christmas sing-a-long in 1997 Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Town Centre Carol Service at Wigan Parish Church Age UK Wigan Borough Bright Days Silver Choir

Town Centre Carol Service at Wigan Parish Church Age UK Wigan Borough Bright Days Silver Choir Photo: Nick Fairhurst

The Big Carol Service and Nativity Parade, Wigan town centre Children from St Andrew's CE Primary School, Springfield, on Standishgate in 2009

The Big Carol Service and Nativity Parade, Wigan town centre Children from St Andrew's CE Primary School, Springfield, on Standishgate in 2009 Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

