REWIND: flashback to events and people at Wigan's Mesnes Park in 2005 to '06

Here are some vintage pictures of Wigan’s beautiful Mesnes Park taken in 2005 and ’06.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

They include images of people visiting it, two WOW festivals, musical performances and those keeping this jewel-in-the-crown tidy.

.

1. Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra gives a Sunday afternoon concert in Mesnes Park

Photo: gb

.

2. Three generations of the Pagett family were at the rose garden in Mesnes Park with Wigan MP Neil Turner to unveil a memorial bench to Alderman Francis Pagett. Pictured with the MP are, left to right: great-great-grandson, Thomas James Pagett, grandson Frank James Pagett and great-grandson Andrew James Pagett

Photo: Paul Greenwood

.

3. The 2005 WOW Festival at Mesnes Park Wigan with The Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performing Company Trinidad and Tobago

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

.

4. Zoe Tighe, three, from Aspull does egg-painting at a Mesnes Park Easter event

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

