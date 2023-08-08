REWIND: flashback to events and people at Wigan's Mesnes Park in 2005 to '06

Here are some vintage pictures of Wigan’s beautiful Mesnes Park taken in 2005 and ’06.
They include images of people visiting it, two WOW festivals, musical performances and those keeping this jewel-in-the-crown tidy.
1. Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra gives a Sunday afternoon concert in Mesnes Park
. Photo: gb
2. Three generations of the Pagett family were at the rose garden in Mesnes Park with Wigan MP Neil Turner to unveil a memorial bench to Alderman Francis Pagett. Pictured with the MP are, left to right: great-great-grandson, Thomas James Pagett, grandson Frank James Pagett and great-grandson Andrew James Pagett
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. The 2005 WOW Festival at Mesnes Park Wigan with The Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performing Company Trinidad and Tobago
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Zoe Tighe, three, from Aspull does egg-painting at a Mesnes Park Easter event
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW