REWIND: Fun - especially brass band concerts - in Ashton's Jubilee Park during the first few years of the century

Ashton’s popular Jubilee Park is a special place for locals and we’ve come up with a collection of pictures from the early noughties of happy activities going on at both sites, not least several brass band concerts.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Jubilee Park – 2000 to 2009

1. Two-year-old Joe Cooper ready with his toy trumpet as Trinity Girls' Band performa Brass in the Park at Ashton's Jubilee Park

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Brass in the Park at Ashton's Jubilee Park with the Trinity Girls' Brass Band in concert

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Different generations enjoy the music as the North Ashton brass band perform in Jubilee Park.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. A Churches Together Praise in The Park event with Ashton Brass Band providing the music for the hymn-singing at Jubilee Park

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

