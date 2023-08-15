REWIND: Fun - especially brass band concerts - in Ashton's Jubilee Park during the first few years of the century

Ashton’s popular Jubilee Park is a special place for locals and we’ve come up with a collection of pictures from the early noughties of happy activities going on at both sites, not least several brass band concerts.
Jubilee Park – 2000 to 2009
1. Two-year-old Joe Cooper ready with his toy trumpet as Trinity Girls' Band performa Brass in the Park at Ashton's Jubilee Park
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Brass in the Park at Ashton's Jubilee Park with the Trinity Girls' Brass Band in concert
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Different generations enjoy the music as the North Ashton brass band perform in Jubilee Park.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. A Churches Together Praise in The Park event with Ashton Brass Band providing the music for the hymn-singing at Jubilee Park
. Photo: Gary Brunskill