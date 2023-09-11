REWIND: images of King Street in Wigan over the decades

Since Victorian times, Wigan’s King Street has been the town centre’s focal point for entertainment.
Theatres, cinemas and nightclubs have variously populated the road over many generations and there are hopes that it can enjoy a fresh revival in years to come if ambitious regeneration plans comes to fruition. In the meanwhile here are some pictures of King Street buildings, some long gone, others there but under new names now.
1. Liquid and Envy nightclubs on King Street before they closed in 2011 when parent company Luminar went bust
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. The old Wigan Town Hall on King Street and Rodney Street. After the council moved to its present base on Library Street in the early 1990s, the vacated premises gradually fell into disrepair. Various plans to put it to new use came and went and eventually, despite being grade II listed, it had to be demolished for safety reasons
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. The Wigan Grand Hippodrome opened on March 7 1904 in King Street, Wigan. Sadly it was forced to close down 52 years later after sustaining heavy fire damage. Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel were among the stars who appeared there
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. The County Playhouse on King Street, Wigan, which was a bingo club in this view from 1980
. Photo: SUBMIT