We have looked through the Wigan Today archives for celebrations in the borough, which include plenty of dragons, lanterns, martial arts, food and more.
1. wwig-12-02-24-chinese new year retro-nwupload.jpg
. Photo: Chinese New Year
2. Chinese New Year
Declan Smith and Maisie Wiseman dressed for Chinese New Year celebrations at First Steps Nursery in Ashton Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Chinese New Year
Toddlers from Hindley Sure Start Children's Centre, Isabelle Hammond and William Morgan, with lanterns made as part of Chinese New Year celebrations Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Chinese New Year
The fierce Chinese lion proved quite friendly to the Mayor of Wigan Coun Geoff Roberts and student Lizhu Ren when it appeared at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Frank Orrell