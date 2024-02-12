News you can trust since 1853
Rewind: looking back at Chinese New Year celebrations in Wigan

Chinese New Year celebrations are in full swing, as people in China and around the world welcome the year of the dragon.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

We have looked through the Wigan Today archives for celebrations in the borough, which include plenty of dragons, lanterns, martial arts, food and more.

Declan Smith and Maisie Wiseman dressed for Chinese New Year celebrations at First Steps Nursery in Ashton

2. Chinese New Year

Declan Smith and Maisie Wiseman dressed for Chinese New Year celebrations at First Steps Nursery in Ashton Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Toddlers from Hindley Sure Start Children's Centre, Isabelle Hammond and William Morgan, with lanterns made as part of Chinese New Year celebrations

3. Chinese New Year

Toddlers from Hindley Sure Start Children's Centre, Isabelle Hammond and William Morgan, with lanterns made as part of Chinese New Year celebrations Photo: Frank Orrell

The fierce Chinese lion proved quite friendly to the Mayor of Wigan Coun Geoff Roberts and student Lizhu Ren when it appeared at Wigan and Leigh College

4. Chinese New Year

The fierce Chinese lion proved quite friendly to the Mayor of Wigan Coun Geoff Roberts and student Lizhu Ren when it appeared at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Frank Orrell

