The May Day Rally and Gala at Haigh Hall was a very popular event for thousands of Wiganers and many a Labour Party grandee appeared there over the years.
May Day Rally All smiles from the platform party who opened Ther NULSC May Day Gala at Haigh Hall Ian Mc Cartney and Hazel Blears Health Minister lead the waving. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
the annual May Day rally organised by the Labour Party in 1987 Photo: Gary Brunskill
The Red Rose Marching Band entertaining the crowds at Haigh hall on the May day rally. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
May bank holiday rally at Haigh Hall in 1982 with guest speaker Dennis Healey flanked by local MP Roger Stott and Councillor Photo: Gary Brunskill
