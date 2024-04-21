Rewind: May Day Galas at Haigh Hall in years past

With May Day almost upon us, we look back at one of the many Wigan events celebrating this bank holiday with its sometimes political connections.
The May Day Rally and Gala at Haigh Hall was a very popular event for thousands of Wiganers and many a Labour Party grandee appeared there over the years.

May Day Rally All smiles from the platform party who opened Ther NULSC May Day Gala at Haigh Hall Ian Mc Cartney and Hazel Blears Health Minister lead the waving. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

the annual May Day rally organised by the Labour Party in 1987 Photo: Gary Brunskill

The Red Rose Marching Band entertaining the crowds at Haigh hall on the May day rally. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

May bank holiday rally at Haigh Hall in 1982 with guest speaker Dennis Healey flanked by local MP Roger Stott and Councillor Photo: Gary Brunskill

