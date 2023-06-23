News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: musicians from all different fields - and their fans - in Wigan over the decades

Here’s a trip down Melody Lane as the Wigan Today archives give up images of all kinds of musicians, musical events and fans from the 1960s to the early noughties.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Rock, folk, brass, classical and jazz all rub shoulders in this fascinating collection.

1. Verve fans at Omega Music store in Standishgate Wigan pack the store to hear and see the band's new album in 1997

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2. Children at Leigh St Peter's Junior School enjoyed the sounds from the Wigan Music Alive Brass Ensemble. Pictured is trumpeter Dave Little entertinaing seven-year-old Christopher Hallam'

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. The acclaimed Spinners folk group opening Dawsons music shop on Hallgate in 1967

. Photo: Submitted

4. Golborne Amateur Operatic Society was performing Carousel in 2002. Here are colourful cast members (left to right) Hannah Coleman and mum Ghislaine plus Georgia Hatton

. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

