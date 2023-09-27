REWIND: News in Standish in early 2010

Our photographers have been regular visitors to the township of Standish over the decades, so much so that this gallery of events there only covers the first six months of 2010, there were that many pictures!
See how many faces you recognise.
1. Sayeeda, Sandra and Tommy, all nine, enjoy India Day at Wood Fold Primary School, Standish, with curry, henna tattoos and traditional dress
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Roger Hunt, a member of the 1966 England World Cup-winning team, who gave a talk to schoolchildren from St Willfrid's Junior School, Standish
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Wigan Ladies' Guild celebrate their 20th anniversary at Ashfield House, Standish. From the left: Valerie Hill, Margaret Washington, Nancy Winders, Dorothy Bradshaw, Shirley Talbutt Loraine Baggs, Barbara Bartlett and Majorie Sharp
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Sam Cartwright of Little Trendies on High Street Standish had set up a second hand clothes exchange programme
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow