News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

REWIND: News in Standish in early 2010

Our photographers have been regular visitors to the township of Standish over the decades, so much so that this gallery of events there only covers the first six months of 2010, there were that many pictures!
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

See how many faces you recognise.

.

1. Sayeeda, Sandra and Tommy, all nine, enjoy India Day at Wood Fold Primary School, Standish, with curry, henna tattoos and traditional dress

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Roger Hunt, a member of the 1966 England World Cup-winning team, who gave a talk to schoolchildren from St Willfrid's Junior School, Standish

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Ladies' Guild celebrate their 20th anniversary at Ashfield House, Standish. From the left: Valerie Hill, Margaret Washington, Nancy Winders, Dorothy Bradshaw, Shirley Talbutt Loraine Baggs, Barbara Bartlett and Majorie Sharp

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

4. Sam Cartwright of Little Trendies on High Street Standish had set up a second hand clothes exchange programme

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Standish