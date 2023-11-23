News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: picture memories of Marsh Green Primary School 1997-2013

A lovely selection of images from the Wigan Today picture archive here of pupils, staff, visitors and events at Marsh Green Primary School.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

The gallery covers a period from the mid-1990s to 10 years ago.

1. Marsh Green Primary pupils, along with Lynn Meadows, assistant manager of the Co-Op Late Shop, Marsh Green, are pictured at the school's launch of the Co-Op Sports for Schools scheme in which vouchers collected at the shop were to be exchanged for new sports equipment

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Marsh Green Primary pupils ollow the yellow brick road in their pantomime The Wizard of Oz

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Poet Ian Bland leads Our Action Poem during his visit to Marsh Green Primary School

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Wigan MP Lisa Nandy during a visit to Marsh Green Primary School Nursery to celebrate World School Milk Day and Book Day with Nevaeh, Kai, Lewis and Jake

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

