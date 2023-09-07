News you can trust since 1853
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
REWIND: pictures from Wigan dog shows in 2014

Here’s a celebration of our four-legged friends with a picture gallery comprising doggy pictures from nine years ago.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Most of them are from Standish Fun Dog Show at Ashfield Park and the RSPCA’s dog show and sponsored walk at Pennington Flash Country Park in Leigh.

.

1. The RSPCA Wigan's dog show and sponsored walk at Pennington Flash Country Park. Scarlett Rigby with Jack and Creag

. Photo: Neil Cross

.

2. The RSPCA Wigan's dog show and sponsored walk at Pennington Flash Country Park. Waggiest tail winner Minnie with Joe Ferber

. Photo: Neil Cross

.

3. The RSPCA Wigan's dog show and sponsored walk at Pennington Flash Country Park

. Photo: Neil Cross

.

4. The RSPCA Wigan's dog show and sponsored walk at Pennington Flash Country Park. Joan Greenhalgh with Ruby

. Photo: Neil Cross

