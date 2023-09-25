REWIND: pictures from Wigan supermarkets and the sometimes zany events going on there over the decades

Supermarkets have been the focal point for many a Wigan photo opportunity over the decades, sometimes relating to heart-warming charity events, business developments or sometimes downright wacky happenings.
Here’s a selection of superstore-related images from the Wigan Today archives dating from the 1960s to the noughties.
1. Elvis Presley captured on camera shopping in Sainsbury's, Marus Bridge. Elvis, alias John Prescott, was really in the superstore to promote the new American range of products but for shop assistant Frances Ali from Ashton she couln't believe her eyes
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Wigan Evening Post competition winner June Walton cooks with Top TV Chef Antony Worrall Thompson at the new Tesco Extra Superstore. Winner June is pictured with Antony Worrall Thompson and celebrity chefs Billy Boston and Shaun Edwards
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. St Helens Jazz outfit The Blue Magnolias Jazz Band performing at at Wigan supermarket in 1977
. Photo: Archives
4. Coun Audrey Bennett and local community campaigner Mary Appleton jointly cut the ribbon to re-launch Kwik Save, Platt Bridge, after a fire which damaged the store. They are pictured with manager Gary Grundy, staff from Hindley fire station and staff members
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER