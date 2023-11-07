News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: pictures of people, places and events in Abram (1996-2006)

Here are a few memories of Abram from the Wigan Today archive, with children starring in many of the pictures.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

They date from the mid-1990s to the mid-noughties.

.

1. Abram CE Primary Year 3 pupils Bradley Britch and Danielle Baldwin with fruit from Asda Golborne representatives' visit to the school visit promoting healthy food

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

.

2. Callum Hyde, 21 months, from Abram, with Henry Owl at the launch of The Owl Club bookstart scheme at Abram Library

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

3. A 19-year-old Jenny Meadows from Abram was competing for Great Britain in the World Junior Championships in Chile

. Photo: Paul Simpson

.

4. Group Scout Leader, Paul Grimshaw, shows his medal to members of the 1st Abram company after running the London marathon to raise funds

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

