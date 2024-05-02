Rewind: pictures of Wigan's magnificent Trencherfield Mill over the decades

It has stood proudly over Wigan for 117 years and went from being home to thousands of cotton workers to part of a major tourist attraction. These days Trencherfield Mill boasts homes and hosts the odd event, but there are hopes that one day it can be brought back into full use for the public, not least its spectacular giant steam wheel.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:45 BST

Here is a gallery of pictures of the building during many years of its varied lifetime, including hosting events such as Wigan’s Beer and Jazz Festivals at the Mill at the Pier.

1. Trencherfield Mill

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan Rugby League stars, Shaun Wane, Graeme West, Nicky Kiss and coach Graham Lowe get to grips with Keith Chegwin who was presenting his Saturday morning television show from the car park at Trencherfield Mill in 1987

.. Photo: STAFF

3. Trencherfield Mill May Queen parade with Wigan RL star Steve Hampson in 1991

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Gloria the inflatable pig attracts a lot of children's attention at the Trencherfield Mill Powerfest

. Photo: Ian Robinson

