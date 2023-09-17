REWIND: pupils, staff, events and celebrities at Standish High School 1996 to 2003

Life has never been dull at Standish High School as this collection of pictures from our archives dating from the turn of the last century reveal.
It’s packed full of celebrity visits, academic high achievers and eye-catching events.
1. Ken Dodd gives Standish High School (a language college) headteacher Geoff Ashton a lesson in Diddy-ish as he limbers up for his sell-out show in the sports hall
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Wigan RL star Andy Johnson was guest of honour at Standish High School's annual prize-giving. He presented scores of certificates to the youngsters Pictured with him is head Geoff Ashton with pupils left to right; Philip White and Anna Dempster both aged 13 from year 8 with Sarah Eccles and Sarah McRae both aged 12 from Year 7
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. Shadow education minister and future PM Theresa May visits Standish High. Pictured with her is by-election candidate Tom Peet with some of the children during a question and answer session
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Dr Ken Skeldon demonstrates some of the wonders of physics with Standish pupils Amy Smith and Daniel Snape
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL