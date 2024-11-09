Look out for pictures from the 2024 ceremony in this coming week’s Wigan Observer
1. RETRO
RETRO - Remembrance Day Photo: staff
2. RETRO
1975 - Wigan Remembrance day parade Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. RETRO 1
1975 - Wigan Remembrance day parade Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. RETRO
1975 - Wigan Remembrance day parade Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.