Rewind: Remembrance Sunday in Wigan over the years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
With Remembrance Sunday parades and services taking place in Wigan tomorrow, here is a pictorial recollection of these events in decades past.

Look out for pictures from the 2024 ceremony in this coming week’s Wigan Observer

