REWIND: Scenes from Wigan's Wallgate - 1902 to 2001

One of the main thoroughfares into Wigan town centre, Wallgate has a long and rich history dating back hundreds of years.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Here is a selection of pictures from our library of this venerable road and events on and around it dating from the turn of the 19th to the turn of the 20th centuries.

1. A colourised image of Wallgate in the early years of the 20th century.

2. Team 5 of Prince's Trust volunteers outside the Royal Bank of Scotland, Wallgate, who support the Young Leaders programme. Mike Rice, team leader, thanks Mandy Harris, customer service manager, for their kind sponsrship

3. Comedian Freddy Phillips, new licensee of the Swan and railway, Wallgate, doing a fair impression of the Barry Humphries creation Sir Les Patterson

4. Wallgate in 1902 as the town prepared for the Coronation of King Edward VII

