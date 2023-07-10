News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

REWIND: we take you back 16 years to three borough hostelries which featured in the Wigan Evening Post's Pub Life section

Each week the Wigan Evening Post used to have a Pub Life section in which pictures were taken at a different borough watering hole of its staff, customers, interiors and exteriors.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

We’ve dipped into our archives again for some more pictures from yesteryear, this time featuring The Wakes pub in Hindley and both The Litten Tree and The Goose in Leigh.

.

1. Landlady, Wendy Whittle, ofThe Wakes Pub, Lancaster Road, Hindley

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

2. Nigel and Lyndsey Golding with daughter Ellie at The Wakes

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. Alan Edwards enjoys a quiet pint at The Wakes

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. John Webb enjoys and alfresco pint.The Wakes

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Leigh