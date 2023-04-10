We’ve been mining the Wigan Today picture archives again and have this time produced a selection of pictures taken between 1996 and 2010 of local youngsters at play.
They’ll all look a lot different now!
1. Little Gems nursery
Here's a picture of the then newly launched Little Gems nursery in Springfield which was offering two new slots for children. Pictured, left to right: Declan Potter, Lucy Wilton, Mark Powerll and Daniel Gilmore in a play tent Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. Alphabet Zoo
Big smiles from Robert Ashton, aged two. from Standish, as he plays in the ball pit at Alphabet Zoo the children's adventure playground after its opening Photo: John Callon
3. Christopher Home
A newly built children's play area at Wigan Infirmary's Christopher Home Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. Haigh Hall Express
Youngsters from all over Wigan and Leigh held a special play away day in the grounds of Haigh Hall, Wigan. Engine driver Terry Meehan let the children into his cab they are Alex Jackson, Nathan Orrell, Michael Welsh, Kerry and Stacey Jackson Photo: John Leatherbarrow