REWIND: Wigan children at play, 1996 to 2010

We’ve been mining the Wigan Today picture archives again and have this time produced a selection of pictures taken between 1996 and 2010 of local youngsters at play.

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

They’ll all look a lot different now!

Here's a picture of the then newly launched Little Gems nursery in Springfield which was offering two new slots for children. Pictured, left to right: Declan Potter, Lucy Wilton, Mark Powerll and Daniel Gilmore in a play tent

1. Little Gems nursery

Pictured, left to right: Declan Potter, Lucy Wilton, Mark Powerll and Daniel Gilmore in a play tent Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Big smiles from Robert Ashton, aged two. from Standish, as he plays in the ball pit at Alphabet Zoo the children's adventure playground after its opening

2. Alphabet Zoo

Big smiles from Robert Ashton, aged two. from Standish, as he plays in the ball pit at Alphabet Zoo the children's adventure playground after its opening Photo: John Callon

A newly built children's play area at Wigan Infirmary's Christopher Home

3. Christopher Home

A newly built children's play area at Wigan Infirmary's Christopher Home Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Youngsters from all over Wigan and Leigh held a special play away day in the grounds of Haigh Hall, Wigan. Engine driver Terry Meehan let the children into his cab they are Alex Jackson, Nathan Orrell, Michael Welsh, Kerry and Stacey Jackson

4. Haigh Hall Express

Youngsters from all over Wigan and Leigh held a special play away day in the grounds of Haigh Hall, Wigan. Engine driver Terry Meehan let the children into his cab they are Alex Jackson, Nathan Orrell, Michael Welsh, Kerry and Stacey Jackson Photo: John Leatherbarrow

