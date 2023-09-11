REWIND: Wigan choirs in full song 1960s to the early 2000s

There’s nothing like a good old sing-song to clear out the tubes. And we’ve had a look in our library to find a whole host of Wigan choirs letting rip over the decades.
The images date from the early 1960s to the noughties.
1. Inga the Singa! Hitting the top notes at Golborne High School was the much missed Wigan RL star Va'aiga Tuigamala with pupils Catherine Picton, Lee Carey, Andrew Garside and Karen Pennington
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. Chairman of Parkside Male Voice Choir John Watkins with a cheque for Wigan Hospice
. Photo: BRIAN MCAULEY
3. Wigan Parish church was the venue for the Police Christmas carol service with the people and choir of the Parish Church and Pemberton Brass Band. Pictured singing their hearts out are, left to right; Inspector Mike Gorse, PC Fred Parkinson, PC Kevin Byrne and Sgt Frank Lee.
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Hindley St Peter's CE Primary School choir who were to sing at Wigan and Leigh Hospice's Light For A Life Christmas tree switch-on
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst