REWIND: Wigan film festivals and Wiganers appearing at other festivals

Here’s a little trip into movieland from years past featuring pictures from our archives of local film festivals and Wigan people appearing at such events elsewhere.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT

Film festivals.

.

1. Film-maker Anna Beaumont, from Up Holland, made a short film called Teddy's Big Holiday for the final project of her Film and TV Production degree at the University of Cumbria, and it was going to be shown at the Kidz Filmz Festival in Manasquan, New Jersey

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

2. The 2015 Leigh Film Festival organisers, back row from left: Elizabeth Costello, Ian Morris,Paul Costello, Mary Berry, Rob Tongeman, and member of Leigh-based film makers Nag Nag Productions, front from left, Ivan Meredith, Dave Wilson and Craig Kendrick

. Photo: MA

.

3. A film festival held at Bedford High School in Leigh

. Photo: submit

.

4. Students from Wigan and Leigh College’s media department at the Aesthetica Short Film Festival

. Photo: submit

