REWIND: Wigan high school proms in 2009

We are taking you back to 14 years to 2009, when our photographers snapped photos of school-leavers, all dressed to impress for their summer ball.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

This gallery features former high school pupils from The Deanery, Abraham Guest, St Edmund Arrowsmith and Hawkley Hall.

Deanery CE High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. Rear; Levi Cornah, James Atherton, Richard Gibson, Ryan Ingram, Andrew Cooper, Matthew Kotecka, Conor Taunton, Ben Willis and Calvin Snape. Front; Jonny Cornah, Spanish Dog, Joe Eatock, Aidan Tibbins and Adam Mapson.

1. 2009

Deanery CE High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. Rear; Levi Cornah, James Atherton, Richard Gibson, Ryan Ingram, Andrew Cooper, Matthew Kotecka, Conor Taunton, Ben Willis and Calvin Snape. Front; Jonny Cornah, Spanish Dog, Joe Eatock, Aidan Tibbins and Adam Mapson.

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. Briony Jolley, Lois Cox, Hayley Ainscough, Sophie Booth, Kirsty Simpkin and Cleo Byrne.

2. 2009

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. Briony Jolley, Lois Cox, Hayley Ainscough, Sophie Booth, Kirsty Simpkin and Cleo Byrne.

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium - Lads in their limo.

3. 2009

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium - Lads in their limo.

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. Danny Brown and Zoey Clough.

4. 2009

Abraham Guest High School Leavers' Ball, JJB Stadium. Danny Brown and Zoey Clough.

