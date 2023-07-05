News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

REWIND: Wigan nightclub events from the 1970s including a disco at Tiffany's and a Mr M's fashion show

Here’s a lovely trip down Memory Lane for the partying types of a certain age. We’ve had a look into the Wigan Today picture archives and assembled a collection from several events in the 1970s from nightclubs which are gone but definitely not forgotten.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

They include photos from a fashion show at Mr M’s (Wigan Casino’s sister venue) and a junior disco at Tiffany’s (the precursor to Maxime’s on Standishgate). And there might just be the odd piccy from The Casino itself.

.

1. Mr M's fashion show in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

2. A fashion show at Mr M's nightclub in Wigan in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

3. Mr M's fashion show

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. Mr M's fashion show

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wigan