REWIND: Wigan nightclub events from the 1970s including a disco at Tiffany's and a Mr M's fashion show
Here’s a lovely trip down Memory Lane for the partying types of a certain age. We’ve had a look into the Wigan Today picture archives and assembled a collection from several events in the 1970s from nightclubs which are gone but definitely not forgotten.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST
They include photos from a fashion show at Mr M’s (Wigan Casino’s sister venue) and a junior disco at Tiffany’s (the precursor to Maxime’s on Standishgate). And there might just be the odd piccy from The Casino itself.
