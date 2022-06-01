REWIND: Wigan school proms 2010

Can you spot yourselves or see any other familiar faces?
1. 2010
Shevington High School Leavers Ball: Rear; Harry Lockwood, Tom Raynes, Michael Houghton, Daniel Lansley, Stephen Vizard, Josh Peter, Richard Murphy and Lydia Benfold. Front; Jade Ellison, Lucy Mitchell, Laura Grimshaw, Bethany Taylor, Hannah Saleh, Sam Temple and Sam Finch
Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. 2010
Pictured are LtR: Jordan Little, Scott Cheyne, Michael Speed, Robbie Williams - Byrchall High School Leavers Ball at Haigh Hall 2010
Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. 2010
from left, Rebecca Waterworth, Stephanie Shaw, Kirsty Briscoe, Katie Redford, Ellie Osbourne, Sam Leslie, Stefani Trwoga
St Edmund Arrowsmith High School Leavers Ball at UpHolland Hall 2010
Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. 2010
Shevington High School Leavers Ball - from left, Matthew Brown, Jordan Perrin, Daniel Connah, Jake Hornby, Jamie Edmondson, Paul Sherrington, Jamie McLoughlin and Benjamin Chesters
Photo: Nick Fairhurst