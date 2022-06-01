St Peter's Catholic High School Leavers Ball: James Kerr, Rebecca Pheasant, Adrienne Shelford, Dominic Clarke, Tom Kay, Briony Slevin, Beth Foster, Hannah Quirk and James Heapy
REWIND: Wigan school proms 2010

We are now in the thick of the school-leavers’ prom season and again we have been looking back into our archives from such events from the past. This week we are publishing images of celebrations from 2010.

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:00 pm

Can you spot yourselves or see any other familiar faces?

1. 2010

Shevington High School Leavers Ball: Rear; Harry Lockwood, Tom Raynes, Michael Houghton, Daniel Lansley, Stephen Vizard, Josh Peter, Richard Murphy and Lydia Benfold. Front; Jade Ellison, Lucy Mitchell, Laura Grimshaw, Bethany Taylor, Hannah Saleh, Sam Temple and Sam Finch

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. 2010

Pictured are LtR: Jordan Little, Scott Cheyne, Michael Speed, Robbie Williams - Byrchall High School Leavers Ball at Haigh Hall 2010

Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. 2010

from left, Rebecca Waterworth, Stephanie Shaw, Kirsty Briscoe, Katie Redford, Ellie Osbourne, Sam Leslie, Stefani Trwoga St Edmund Arrowsmith High School Leavers Ball at UpHolland Hall 2010

Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. 2010

Shevington High School Leavers Ball - from left, Matthew Brown, Jordan Perrin, Daniel Connah, Jake Hornby, Jamie Edmondson, Paul Sherrington, Jamie McLoughlin and Benjamin Chesters

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

