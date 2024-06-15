Rewind: Wigan Warriors fans in the 1990s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Wigan Warriors fans had plenty to celebrate in 1990s – just as they do now – including a couple of trips to Wembley Stadium.

Here are 44 pictorial memories of those happy days three decades ago.

Wigan fans ready to cheer on their team at Wembley.

1. 1991

Wigan fans ready to cheer on their team at Wembley. Photo: Frank Orrell

Warriors fans celebrate being at Wembley.

2. 1991

Warriors fans celebrate being at Wembley. Photo: Frank Orrell

Ellery Hanley celebrates with Wigan fans after the league match against Widnes on Tuesday April 9th at Central Park in what was the second of 4 matches in 7 days for Wigan.Wigan won 26-6.

3. 1991

Ellery Hanley celebrates with Wigan fans after the league match against Widnes on Tuesday April 9th at Central Park in what was the second of 4 matches in 7 days for Wigan.Wigan won 26-6. Photo: Frank Orrell

London police join Wigan fans on Wembley Way.

4. 1991

London police join Wigan fans on Wembley Way. Photo: Frank Orrell

