Here are 44 pictorial memories of those happy days three decades ago.
1. 1991
Wigan fans ready to cheer on their team at Wembley. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1991
Warriors fans celebrate being at Wembley. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1991
Ellery Hanley celebrates with Wigan fans after the league match against Widnes on Tuesday April 9th at Central Park in what was the second of 4 matches in 7 days for Wigan.Wigan won 26-6. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1991
London police join Wigan fans on Wembley Way. Photo: Frank Orrell