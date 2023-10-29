News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

REWIND: Wiganers on the farm in decades past

We’re down on the farm for our latest visit to the Wigan Today picture archives.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT

Here are all manner of pictures from over the decades featuring farms, farmers, their animals and wares, plus visitors.

.

1. Spring lambs at Rainbow Corner Nursery, Siddow Common, Leigh, brought along by farmer Jack Hatch, from Netherbarrow Farm

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

2. Becky Fairhurst, aged nine, with Posh and Becks: twin foals which were born to her aunt's mare at Moor Lane Farm, Downall Green. Becky helped at the delivery

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

Photo Sales
.

3. Teachers from Wigan borough attended a day of classes at Leylands Farm, New City Road, Mosley Common to learn about healthy eating. Pictured are, left to right: Karen Holse, Susan Boardman and Kirsten Stott

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. Gemma Alker, mum Susan, dad John and brother Richard, of Swiftgate Farm, Winstanley Road, Billinge, are pictured at new livery stables which were made possible by a £19,000 Rural Enterprise Scheme grant from Defra

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan