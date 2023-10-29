REWIND: Wiganers on the farm in decades past

We’re down on the farm for our latest visit to the Wigan Today picture archives.
Here are all manner of pictures from over the decades featuring farms, farmers, their animals and wares, plus visitors.
1. Spring lambs at Rainbow Corner Nursery, Siddow Common, Leigh, brought along by farmer Jack Hatch, from Netherbarrow Farm
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Becky Fairhurst, aged nine, with Posh and Becks: twin foals which were born to her aunt's mare at Moor Lane Farm, Downall Green. Becky helped at the delivery
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
3. Teachers from Wigan borough attended a day of classes at Leylands Farm, New City Road, Mosley Common to learn about healthy eating. Pictured are, left to right: Karen Holse, Susan Boardman and Kirsten Stott
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Gemma Alker, mum Susan, dad John and brother Richard, of Swiftgate Farm, Winstanley Road, Billinge, are pictured at new livery stables which were made possible by a £19,000 Rural Enterprise Scheme grant from Defra
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST