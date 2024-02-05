Rolling back the years: picture memories of Hindley St Benedict's RC Primary

Pupils, staff, visitors and events from over several decades feature.
1. Margaret Halliwell, the lollipop lady at St Benedict's, was at the centre of the Queen's golden jubilee celebrations in 2002
. Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane
2. A celebration at St Benedict's in 1971 as the soccer squad lift the Hindley Junior Schools Cup
. Photo: FO
3. Cycling proficiency awards at St Benedict's in 1995
. Photo: gb
4. St Benedict's held a green day with pupils planting beeding plants for summer blooms and creating robots from waste recycleable materials
. Photo: Gary Brunskill