News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
..
.

Rolling back the years: picture memories of Hindley St Benedict's RC Primary

Schoolday memories will flood back with this selection of photographs taken at St Benedict’s RC Primary School in Hindley.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Pupils, staff, visitors and events from over several decades feature.

.

1. Margaret Halliwell, the lollipop lady at St Benedict's, was at the centre of the Queen's golden jubilee celebrations in 2002

. Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane

Photo Sales
.

2. A celebration at St Benedict's in 1971 as the soccer squad lift the Hindley Junior Schools Cup

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
.

3. Cycling proficiency awards at St Benedict's in 1995

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

4. St Benedict's held a green day with pupils planting beeding plants for summer blooms and creating robots from waste recycleable materials

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page