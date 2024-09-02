Rolling back the years to 2010: meet Pemberton, Gidlow and Scholes shop staff
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Our latest foray into the Wigan Evening Post’s Down Your Way picture archives produces more images of shop and salon staff from 2010.
We had dropped in on White Street in Pemberton, Darlington Street in Scholes and returned to Gidlow Lane for the second time in six months to meet more workers there.
1. Gaynor Kelly, left, and Caroline Hornby at Men Only Barbers in White Street, Pemberton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Suzanne Prescott, of Henry Fairhurst & Son, Wigan Mower Centre and Pemberton Mower Care in White Street, Pemberton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Diane Moore, at KMS News in White Street, Pemberton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. James Hornby, left, and Aron Davies, of Wheeltappers in White Street, Pemberton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
